Man flown to hospital after Baldwin City shooting; investigation underway

A 26-year-old man was taken to a Kansas City-area hospital by helicopter ambulance after being shot at a Baldwin City duplex Tuesday evening, Baldwin City police said.

Baldwin City Police Chief Greg Neis said the shooting occurred at 920 Deer Ridge Court.

Officers were first dispatched to the scene at 8:07 p.m., and the victim was transported by air ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, according to the Douglas County Emergency Communications Department.

Neis said officers from the Baldwin City Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were questioning two witnesses. Officers are also looking for more information on a pickup reported to have left the scene shortly after the shooting, he said.

Further information about a possible suspect or the victim's condition was not immediately available.

