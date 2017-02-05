Archive for Sunday, February 5, 2017

Kansas man accused in deadly apartment shooting

By Associated Press

February 5, 2017

Advertisement

Olathe — A Kansas man is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman in an apartment.

KMBC-TV reports that Johnson County prosecutors charged 47-year-old Michael Collins Smith of Prairie Village with first-degree murder, attempted murder and child endangerment.

Authorities say officers responding to a reported armed disturbance Thursday in Overland Park found 28-year-old Anthony Shuster shot to death in an apartment.

Investigators say an unidentified woman sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the alleged attack.

Court records don’t show whether Smith has an attorney.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill 2-for-1 Charbroiled Burgers · Chicken, pork, turkey or spicy black bean with ...

Set'em Up Jacks Burger Monday! All burgers half price · All day long

Boulevard Grill $7.00 Pancetta Penne Pasta · Includes a soft drink. 11 a.m. to 10 ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail