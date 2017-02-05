Kansas man accused in deadly apartment shooting

— A Kansas man is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman in an apartment.

KMBC-TV reports that Johnson County prosecutors charged 47-year-old Michael Collins Smith of Prairie Village with first-degree murder, attempted murder and child endangerment.

Authorities say officers responding to a reported armed disturbance Thursday in Overland Park found 28-year-old Anthony Shuster shot to death in an apartment.

Investigators say an unidentified woman sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the alleged attack.

Court records don’t show whether Smith has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.