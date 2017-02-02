Stabbing report results in the arrest of Lawrence man

A Lawrence man is in jail after a stabbing was reported Wednesday night.

Richard Allen Wilson, 58, was booked into the Douglas County Jail early Thursday morning on suspicion of felony aggravated battery, according to the jail's online booking logs. He was arrested at the Lawrence Police Department's Investigations and Training Center, 4820 Bob Billings Parkway.

Wilson's arrest bears a police department incident number matching a reported stabbing from Wednesday night.

The stabbing was reported at 10:55 p.m. in the 300 block of Maine Street, according to LPD activity logs. Eleven officers responded to the scene.

Lawrence Memorial Hospital is in the 300 block of Maine Street.

The booking logs indicate Wilson lives several blocks away from the hospital, at 101 Maine St.

Wilson is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond.

Additional information was not immediately available.

