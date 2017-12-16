LaRue announced partner at McGrew

McGrew Real Estate is pleased to announce our newest partner Steve LaRue!

Steve is a past president, Salesperson of the Year and Realtor of the Year for the Lawrence Board of REALTORS. He will be the 2019 President of the Kansas Association of REALTORS and is active at the National Association of REALTORS as well.

Steve and his wife Kenna work as The LaRue Team of REALTORS and have been in the top 5% of all REALTORS in the Lawrence market for over 5 years. They have been at McGrew for 15 years and will continue to provide innovative and professional real estate services for many years to come.

Congratulations Steve and Kenna!

