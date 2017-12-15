Lawrence student selected for prestigious Senate Youth Program

A Lawrence Free State High School senior has been selected to serve in the prestigious United States Senate Youth Program in 2018, according to a news release Friday from the Lawrence school district.

Sandhya Ravikumar will be one of only 102 students nationwide — two are selected from each state and the District of Columbia — to participate in the highly competitive program. Students are chosen based on dedication and talent for public service and leadership positions in their home state.

Ravikumar is the daughter of Ravi and Amrutha Ravikumar, of Lawrence. She will be awarded $10,000 for her undergraduate education and an all-expenses paid, weeklong trip to Washington, D.C., where she will meet with government officials.

