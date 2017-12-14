Today's news

Lawrence vigil honoring victims of gun violence scheduled for today, 5 years after Sandy Hook

In this file photo from March 11, 2013, a poster with the faces and names of the young victims of the Sandy Hook School massacre rests on the desk of Colorado State Senator Angela Giron, D-Pueblo in Denver. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

AP File Photo.

In this file photo from March 11, 2013, a poster with the faces and names of the young victims of the Sandy Hook School massacre rests on the desk of Colorado State Senator Angela Giron, D-Pueblo in Denver. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

By Staff Report

December 14, 2017

A group is planning an evening vigil Thursday in Lawrence to honor all victims of gun violence — and specifically the 26 people who lost their lives five years ago in the Newtown, Conn., school massacre.

Volunteers with the Kansas chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, will gather at 6:30 p.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church, 925 Vermont St. After the vigil, the group will take part in a candle-lit walk down Massachusetts Street.

The Newtown massacre — the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history — occurred on Dec. 14, 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a 20-year-old gunman murdered 20 children and six adult staff members.

The Lawrence event is one of more than 200 such events taking place across the country Thursday, according to a news release from the organization, which said a main goal of the event was to get lawmakers to do more to end gun violence.

