African elephant dies at Topeka zoo; cause of death under investigation

TOPEKA — Topeka officials say a 35-year-old African elephant at the Topeka Zoo has died.

The elephant, named Shannon, died Monday morning after she was found lying on her side for the second day in a row.

When the 5,500-pound elephant was found on her side Sunday, Topeka fire personnel used a large strap and tripod to help lift her back into an upright position.

Zoo director Brendan Wiley said firefighters were attempting to lift the elephant again Monday morning when she took her last breath.

Wiley said zoo officials are investigating what caused the elephant's death.

Shannon and Cora, a 59-year-old Asian elephant, arrived at the Topeka Zoo in August 2016 from a traveling elephant program based near Tampa, Fla. They joined two other elephants at the zoo.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.