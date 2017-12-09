Kansas elections chief hopeful: Rival should quit GOP post

— A Republican candidate for Kansas secretary of state says one of his rivals should step down as state GOP chairman.

The Kansas City Star reports that state Rep. Scott Schwab of Olathe is calling out fellow candidate Kelly Arnold.

Schwab says Arnold is compromising his integrity by running for the state’s top elections job while serving as party leader. Schwab notes that the GOP’s rules call for the party to remain neutral in contested primaries.

Arnold said he won’t leave his party post. Arnold notes that he was elected by fellow Republicans and the position is unpaid.

Kansas House Elections Committee Chairman Keith Esau of Olathe also is seeking the Republican nomination for secretary of state next year.

Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach is running for governor.

