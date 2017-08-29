Lawrence outdoor pool to hold annual Pooch Plunge

After a summer of aquatic fun for the residents of Lawrence, it’s time for the dogs to take a dip in the public pool.

The annual Pooch Plunge will take place Sept. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Outdoor Aquatic Center, 727 Kentucky St., according to a city news release. The event allows dogs to play in the pool before it is drained for the season.

To participate, dogs must have proof of current vaccinations the day of the event and must remain under their owners' control at all times, the release said.

The fee for the event is $5 per dog. Registration will be available at the door, but owners may also pre-register online on the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department's website. There is no charge for spectators.

The last day of normal operations for the Outdoor Aquatic Center will be Monday, according to the city’s website. Hours will be 1-8 p.m.

For more information, residents may contact the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Aquatic Division at 832-7946.



