Shooting outside Lawrence Memorial Hospital was self-inflicted, police say

A woman shot herself in a parking lot outside of Lawrence Memorial Hospital Sunday morning.
The public suicide attempt occurred about 10:50 a.m. Sunday outside the hospital at 325 Maine St., where police were dispatched to a disturbance with weapons, Lawrence police Officer Drew Fennelly said.
Fennelly said the reporting party believed there might have been an “active shooter” situation; however the first arriving officer quickly determined that was not the case.
Fennelly said police do not know why the woman chose that location.
