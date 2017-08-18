Worker dies at Wichita demolition site

Wichita (ap) — Authorities say one person has died in an industrial accident at a building demolition site in north Wichita.

KAKE-TV reports the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Friday when debris fell on the worker. Firefighters responding to the call say the dead worker was trapped under the debris. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Battalion Chief Scott Brown says the man was off by himself when the roof collapsed on him.

