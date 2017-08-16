Kansas to receive $880,000 for wildlife conservation projects

— The U.S. Interior Department announced this week that Kansas will receive more than $880,000 in grants for wildlife conservation projects.

Of that, $162,127 comes from the Tribal Wildlife Grant program. That has been awarded to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska for a fish community assessment with a focus on rare species, the agency said in a news release.

Another $724,487 is funded through the State Wildlife Grants program and will be awarded to state wildlife agencies to support imperiled species and habitats listed in approved state wildlife action plans.

Nationwide, the Interior Department awarded $48 million in state grants in all 50 states and all U.S. territories, and $4 million in tribal grants for Native American tribes in 14 states.

"The work of Kansas Native American tribes and state wildlife agencies is absolutely critical to wildlife conservation in the United States," Deputy Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said in a news release. "Tribal and state wildlife grants are fundamental to protecting our nation's wildlife legacy, including game and non-game species."

