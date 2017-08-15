Baldwin City Council passes resolution to reassure homeowners in benefit district

In a move intended to reassure homeowners in a recently created benefit district, the Baldwin City Council approved a resolution Tuesday that puts an upper lid on the assessment asked of those residents.

The latest resolution states the assessment asked of homeowners in a benefit district to pave First Street from State Lake Road to the north city limits would not exceed $86,000. Seven homeowners in the subdivision abutting the street will equally share in that assessment.

The council passed a resolution Aug. 2 creating the benefit district. The neighbors can still protest the creation of the district.

Douglas County, Baldwin City and Palmyra Township will share the remainder of the project’s cost, with the county paying $172,000, the city $129,000 and the township $43,000.

Baldwin City Mayor Marilyn Pearse said when she met with homeowners, they indicated they wanted language limiting the homeowners' assessment to $86,000. City Attorney Matt Hoy recommended passage of a second resolution because he said the resolution creating the district couldn’t be amended.

Pearse said even without the new resolution, the homeowners' assessment wouldn't have risen above $86,000 because the city, county and township would not approve a bid exceeding the $430,000 estimate. She added, however, the latest resolution was intended to give the homeowners more comfort.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a request from Hank Booth of the Baldwin City Economic Development Council to provide $15,000 in annual funding to that organization.

• Learned from Councilwoman Kathy Gerstner that the city would hire a crossing guard for the crosswalk at U.S. Highway 56 and Fourth Street. Police Chief Greg Neis said the guard would be paid $12 an hour and would work from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and for an hour in the afternoon starting shortly before 3 p.m.

