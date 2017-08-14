Trump speaks on Charlottesville: ‘Racism is evil’

Washington — Under pressure all weekend, President Donald Trump on Monday named and condemned hate groups as "repugnant" and declared "racism is evil" in an updated, more forceful statement on the deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Trump had been under increasing pressure to call out the groups by name after his previous remarks bemoaning violence on "many sides" prompted criticism from fellow Republicans as well as Democrats. The president described members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as "criminals and thugs" in a prepared statement from the White House.
In his remarks he also called for unity.
"We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans," he said.
His attorney general, Jeff Sessions, said earlier Monday that the violence in which a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing one person, "does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute."
He told ABC's "Good Morning America": "You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation towards the most serious charges that can be brought, because this is an unequivocally unacceptable and evil attack that cannot be accepted in America."
Sessions said he expects to hear more from Trump on the matter after meeting with him Monday, as well as officials from the FBI. The president added a late-morning meeting with Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray to his Monday schedule.
"We will not allow these extremist groups to obtain credibility," Sessions told "CBS This Morning."
In the hours after the incident on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."
Comments
Fred Whitehead Jr. 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
WHY DID HE NOT DO THIS SATURDAY?? Simple......he is one of them.
They voted for him.....they support his bigotry against Muslims.
His crusade against the black, non-citizen Muslim former President of the United States should have been more than enough to brand him as a member of the group that showed up in Virginia last Saturday.
They support his bigotry against transgender and gay folks. They support him in his crusade against immigrants.
He has done a great deal of damage to his now formed reelection committee.
He is one of them.
Charles Jones 58 minutes ago
I'm afraid you're right. Too little, too late, too devoid of the tweeting passion apparent when someone resigns from his manufacturing council. As for reelection committee: I would be surprised if it gets that far. Even, especially, Republican leaders have reason to push Trump off the island. And Pence seems ready to pounce. With so few friends, no wonder the Donald clings to his spiritual leadership of White Supremacists. I imagine the alt-right will throw a fit if/when he is deposed. But okay. Those kinds of movements are like infections: they are cured by bright sunlight and the sting of antiseptic. .
Fred Whitehead Jr. 33 minutes ago
Thanks for the post, Charles.....I expect the "Bobs" and their ilk to pounce on my any minute now with shreaks and screams of "LIBERAL, LIBERAL, LIBERAL!!! It is their only rejoinder to anyone who disagrees with them.
Regarding Trump, we can only hope that he will be gone even before the next 4 years are up. Impeachment requires some very serious criminal action and I do not yet see any of this, at least in the eyes of the Republicans in congress. They are very frightened at Trump, he has a lot of support in the fascist alt-right wing of the Republican Party. And a lot of these gun slinging thugs that were parading in the streets of Charlottesville last Saturday who are a part of that support.
One of these thugs, who seems to have a following in this forum, has already started by shooting a congressman at a baseball practice. We are very close to the danger of open warfare, not from North Korea, but from the thugs of the "alt right"..
Well.....that is this "liberals" take on this situation.
Calvin Anders 9 minutes ago
The Trumpster was pressured into a statement condemning racist groups, but I think his initial statement is more interesting. His assertion about "violence on many sides" is part of an agenda to characterize protesters with whom he disagrees as an organized conspiracy bent on violence and lawlessness. Trumpster wants very much to paint left leaning protesters as dangerous enemies so that he can stir fear among his base and justify felony charges and long sentences against anyone who tries to stand up and protest Trump's actions and/or agenda. It's a move to criminalize protest. As an example, the mass arrests of protesters and journalists during the D.C. inauguration day protests shows us the far right's plan to silence decent. Granted there was vandalism and charges against those who damaged property are not inappropriate. But many of those charged face possible decades in jail. And journalists appear to have been charged just for being present to cover the activity. This is the direction Trumpster wants to go. His ambition is to jail those who raise a voice against him. It starts with trying to conflate extremist violence of any kind with liberal protest of any kind. It ends with the fining and jailing or worse of journalists or anyone who dares express an opinion viewed as unreasonable by our current administration.
