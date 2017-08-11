Police investigating shooting at Sixth and Kasold

Lawrence Police are investigating after a person was shot near the Kwik Shop at West Sixth Street and Kasold Drive early Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the business shortly after 3:40 a.m.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is transporting the victim to Stormont-Vail in Topeka. No other information about the victim is known at this time.

Radio traffic indicates officers are searching for two suspects. Both were described as black males with bandanas over their faces.

Police and Sheriff's Deputies have surrounded the area and are awaiting the arrival of a K-9 unit to search for the suspects.

Check back with this report and the Lawrence Journal-World for updates as more information becomes available.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Lawrence Journal-World. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.