Former Kansas guard Keith Langford to host back-to-school giveaway

Blue Team guard Malik Newman drives to the bucket against Red Team guard Keith Langford during a scrimmage on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Horejsi Family Athletics Center.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

By Staff Reports

August 7, 2017

Former Kansas guard Keith Langford will host a back-to-school giveaway for Lawrence-area students Saturday, Aug. 12 at his Wingstop restaurant, 2233 Louisiana St.

Langford will distribute 150 backpacks and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis from 2 to 4 p.m. that day. Children who receive supplies will also be eligible to enter a drawing for an autographed Kansas Jayhawks basketball.

