Former Kansas guard Keith Langford to host back-to-school giveaway

Former Kansas guard Keith Langford will host a back-to-school giveaway for Lawrence-area students Saturday, Aug. 12 at his Wingstop restaurant, 2233 Louisiana St.
Langford will distribute 150 backpacks and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis from 2 to 4 p.m. that day. Children who receive supplies will also be eligible to enter a drawing for an autographed Kansas Jayhawks basketball.
