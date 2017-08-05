Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Aug. 8 work session

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 08/01/17.

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9384, for a Comprehensive Plan Amendment (CPA-17-00135) to Horizon 2020, Chapter 7, to amend the boundary of the Oread West Research Park, related to rezonings Z-17-00079 and Z-17-00080 for the undeveloped properties north of Legends Drive and in the 1100 block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive. (PC Item 5A; approved 7-3 on 4/24/17)

b) Ordinance No. 9385, rezoning (Z-17-00079) approximately 25.4 acres from IBP (Industrial/Business Park) District to RS7 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District, located in the 1100 Block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive. (PC Item 5B; approved 7-3 on 4/24/17)

c) Ordinance No. 9386, rezoning (Z-17-00080) approximately 10.0 acres from IBP (Industrial/Business Park) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, 1100 Block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive. (PC Item 5C; approved 7-3 on 4/24/17)

d) Ordinance No. 9389, authorizing and providing for the construction of stormwater drainage improvements at the intersection of 23rd Street and Ousdahl Road, and authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds for the project.

e) Ordinance No. 9381, rezoning (Z-17-00217) approximately 1.13 acres from RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to RS7 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 309, 321, 325, and 331 Indiana Street. (PC Item 3; approved 8-0 on 6/28/17)

f) Ordinance No. 9379, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way in the 900 block of New Hampshire Street on Friday, September 29, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. during the 2017 Final Friday event.

g) Ordinance No. 9378, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Massachusetts Street, between North Park and South Park Streets, on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the 2017 Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships event.

h) Ordinance No. 9380, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Friday, September 1, 2017 in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street for the Live on Mass event.

i) Ordinance No. 9388, increasing the 2017 expenditure authority.

j) Ordinance No. 9375, establishing 2018 water and sewer rates, and system development charges.

k) Ordinance No. 9371, establishing 2018 stormwater service rates, effective November 15, 2017.

l) Ordinance No. 9370, establishing 2018 solid waste rates, effective November 15, 2017.

m) Ordinance No. 9387, approving and appropriating the 2018 City of Lawrence Operating and 2018-2022 Capital Improvement Budget.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00363, for a pie auction at the Sunrise Project, located at 1501 Learnard Avenue to run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017. Submitted by Emily Hampton of Sunrise Project, for Sunrise Green, LLC, property owner of record.

• Accept dedication of easements associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-17-00201, for Rockledge Hotel Addition, a two-lot subdivision on approximately 3.80 acres, located at 2222 W. 6th Street. Submitted by Bartlett & West Inc, for Rockledge Hotels LLC, property owner of record.

• Approve the following items related to the East Ninth Street Project – Project No. PW1502:

a) Authorize the City Manager to execute an Engineering Services Agreement with Bartlett & West Engineers in the amount of $169,990 for the design plans for the East Ninth Street Project, Project No. PW1502.

b) Adopt Resolution No. 7220, authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds in the amount of $2,500,000, plus the cost of issuance and interest for the East Ninth Street Project.

c) Receive update from City Manager’s Office on Art Place Grant Funds. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Authorize the City Manager to execute licenses for use of city properties as part of the Common Ground Program’s incubator farm program to the following growers: Nancy Hunt (1.0 acres), David Gundy (0.25 acres), Antonia States (0.5 acres).

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for Jill Enyart, 1132 Rhode Island Street.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Lien Agreement for Betty Childers, 307 Illinois Street.

Public comment

Work session agenda

•Discussion on City Advisory Boards/Committees/Commissions.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

