Snow falling in western Kansas and Nebraska

By Associated Press

April 30, 2017

Dodge City — Spring storms moving across the Plains this weekend are covering western Kansas and parts of Nebraska with snow.

Officials closed Interstate 70 west of Hays and most other highways in the western end of Kansas Sunday because of the snow.

National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Russell says 6 to 12 inches of snow are possible in western Kansas by Sunday night.

Reports of 2 inches to 3 inches of snow were common in western Nebraska in the area around Lake McConaughy on Sunday.

