City Commission agenda set for May 2 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 04/18/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9353, designating certain streets within the City of Lawrence as main trafficways and award Bid No. B1717, Project No. PW1619 – 2016/2017 Traffic Calming Project, to Sunflower Paving, in the amount of $392,545.22.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9339, to rezone (Z-17-00009) approximately 1.418 acres from RS7 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District and PUD (Planned Unit Development) District to RM24-PD (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Planned Development) District, located at 2021 Crossgate Drive. (1809 Birdie Way, Lot 1 Alvamar Inc. one Addition) (PC item 1A; approved 10-0 on 3/15/17)

b) Ordinance No. 9340, to rezone (Z-17-00011) approximately .558 acre from PUD (Planned Unit Development) District to RM24-PD (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Planned Development) District, located at 2021 Crossgate Drive. (1575 Birdie Way, Lot 2 Alvamar Inc. one Addition) (PC item 1B; approved 10-0 on 3/15/17)

c) Ordinance No. 9341, for a Text Amendment (TA-16-00388) to the City of Lawrence Land Development Code, Articles 4, 5, & 17, regarding Funeral and Interment Services as defined in Section 20-1729. The requested amendment would allow Columbariums as Accessory Uses to established Religious Assembly Institutions. (PC Agenda Item 5; approved 10-0 on 3/15/17) Incorporation by Reference

d) Ordinance No. 9346, which amends the Electrical Code (Chapter V, Article 4) to allow non-metallic cable as a wiring method for multi-family dwellings exceeding three stories in height; and to require increased fire protection by expanding the scope of branch wiring being protected with arc-fault circuit-interrupters. Incorporation by Reference

• Adopt Resolution 7203, authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds in the amount of $2,000,000 for the Maple Street Pump Station and amending Resolution No. 7141.

• Approve a Temporary Special Event Permit, SE-17-00202, for a country produce sale in the parking lot of West Coast Saloon, 2222 Iowa Street, every Saturday and Sunday from May 20 through August 20, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Submitted by Country Produce, for TGD Holdings, LLC, property owner of record.

• Approve a Temporary Special Event Permit, SE-17-00167, for The Vocal Few Concert, located at 3424 Trail Road, on June 21, 2017. Submitted by Nathaniel T. and Meghan M. Morsches, property owners of record.

• Approve a Street Event Permit for “The Big Pig” event to be held on Friday, June 23, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., in the 100 Block of East 9th Street. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9349, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Friday, June 23, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. for this event.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute Supplemental Agreement No. 4 to the existing Engineering Services Agreement, in the amount of $570,032 with TREKK Design Group, LLC for Project UT1305 Rapid Inflow and Infiltration Reduction.

• Approve request from Douglas County and Plastikon to forgive special assessments in the amount of $40,648.17 on Lot 7 of Block C in the East Hills Business Park to accommodate future Plastikon expansion, subject to donation of the property to Plastikon by Douglas County.

• Approve work of art permit for the Pollinators Community Mural Recreated for the Spencer Museum of Art, the University of Kansas.

• Approve the Lawrence Loop Logo design as recommended by the LiveWell Lawrence Healthy Built Environment Work Group.

• Receive report from the Affordable Housing Advisory Board, identifying five funding sources outside those currently reflected in the Capital Improvement Plan for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

• Receive Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center 2016 4th Quarter Performance Report. Report

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a letter of support for the Douglas County Conservation District’s Urban Agriculture Initiative Grant.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for Noah Rodenbeek and Renee Rodenbeek, 1920 Tennessee.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a Right of Way License Agreement for the use of city property for agricultural use in the Common Ground Program for the City’s Right of Way, where it intersects with the Burroughs Creek Trail and Haskell Avenue (near 11th Street).

Public comment

Regular agenda items

• Conduct general obligation bond and temporary note sale.

Action(s):

a) Review bids received and approve sale to the lowest responsible bidder $3,160,000* General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2017-A. Declare an emergency and adopt on first and second reading, Ordinance No. 9350 providing for the issuance of general obligation improvement bonds, Series 2017-A and consider adopting Resolution No. 7198 prescribing the forms and details of and authorizing and directing the sale and delivery of general obligation improvement bonds, Series 2017-A.

b) Review bids received and approve sale to the lowest responsible bidder $11,375,000* General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2017-B. Declare an emergency and adopt on first and second reading Ordinance No. 9351 providing for the issuance of general obligation improvement bonds, Series 2017-B. Adopt Resolution No. 7199 prescribing the forms and details of and authorizing and directing the sale and delivery of general obligation improvement bonds, Series 2017-B, if appropriate.

c) Review bids received and approve sale to the lowest responsible bidder $6,000,000* General Obligation Temporary Notes, Series 2017-I. Adopt Resolution No. 7200 authorizing and directing the issuance, sale and delivery of general obligation temporary notes, Series 2017-I, if appropriate.

d) Adopt Resolution No. 7201 authorizing the Mayor or Vice-Mayor to execute a bond purchase agreement for the sale of General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2017-C, if appropriate.

• Consider authorizing staff to finalize and the City Manager to execute the building and land donation agreements and associated documents related to the BNSF railway for the acquisition of the Santa Fe Station, located on E. 7th Street.

Action: Authorize staff to finalize and the City Manager to execute the building and land donation agreements and associated documents, if appropriate.

• Receive the Public Incentives Review Committee recommendations for the 2016 Annual Report: Economic Development Support & Compliance.

Action: Review and accept the report, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

