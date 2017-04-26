Lecompton man facing child rape charges

A Lecompton man has been charged with multiple counts of rape involving children younger than 14.

Garry J. Wells, 54, was jailed April 13 and held on $200,000 bond, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office records. He remained in jail on Wednesday, according to the county’s inmate list.

Wells was charged April 17 with four counts of rape and one count of attempted rape, according to the complaint filed in Douglas County District Court.

The alleged crimes occurred in 2015 and early 2016 and involved two victims, according to the complaint. One victim was 13 at the time, and the other was 12 or 13, according to the complaint.

In the attempted rape, Wells placed tape over one victim’s mouth and held her down, the complaint alleges.

Wells has not yet entered a plea in the case, according to court records. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 4.

It’s not clear when the alleged crimes were reported to authorities. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, but a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman declined to answer that question on Wednesday.

