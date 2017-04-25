Today's news

Two sex crimes reported to Lawrence police over weekend

By Sara Shepherd

April 25, 2017

Two sex crimes were reported to Lawrence police over the weekend.

One was reported about 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the police department’s activity log.

Lawrence police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said late Monday that the case was an alleged sexual assault and that there had been no arrests. Police did not share the location of the alleged crime.

The second was reported about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the activity log.

Rhoads said Monday the report for the second sex crime was not yet completed and that she could provide no additional information.

