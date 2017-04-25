Today's news

2 ride away on bikes after 1 dies, 1 wounded in Topeka

By Associated Press

April 25, 2017

Topeka (ap) — Authorities are searching for two men who rode away on bicycles after one man was killed and another wounded in a central Topeka shooting.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to the shooting early Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspects were wearing dark clothing and were armed with handguns.

