Latest Douglas County court filings for April 17, 2017

Marriages, Divorces

Marriage licenses filed and divorces granted in Douglas County were unavailable.

Bankruptcies

Paul William Holladay and Kristy Yanira Holladay, 3408 W. 13th St., Lawrence.

John Scott Harjo, 2512 Mayfair Drive, Lawrence.

Monica Lea Edwards, 1906 Edgelea, Lawrence.

David Duane Hayes, 1908 E. 19th St., Lot E 156, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures this week.

