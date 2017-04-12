Douglas County Heritage Conservation Council to review grant funding requests

The Douglas County Heritage Conservation Council will have its final evaluation session of applications for cultural and historical grant funding at 7 p.m. Thursday in Meeting Room C at the Lawrence Public Library.

This year’s 10 applications total $626,761, said Jan Shupert-Arick, the council's coordinator. The session is open to the public, although there will be no public comment, she said.

The council will also discuss the grant applications at its May 4 monthly meeting before making its recommendations to the Douglas County Commission on May 10 on how the grants should be awarded.

The largest funding request is from Haskell Indian Nations University Cultural Center and Museum, which is seeking $124,000 for projects honoring Haskell Stadium and the World War I Memorial Archway, dedicated in 1926.

Other grant applications include:

• A $104,457 request from the University of Kansas Center for Research to identify natural and cultural resource project areas.

• An $88,159 request from the KU Research Center to protect stone-arch cellars and early settlements in Douglas County.

• A $66,000 request from Lawrence First United Methodist Church for tower preservation.

• A $63,180 request from Baker University to restore the Palmyra Post Office, the only surviving building from the Santa Fe Trail settlement of Palmyra.

• A $48,754 request from Ecumenical Campus Ministries for parking and plumbing improvements and testing for lead and asbestos.

• A $42,704 request from the Douglas County Sustainability Office for upgrades at the Judge Hugh Means house at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

• A $26,760 request from the Lecompton Historical Society for roof repairs at the Territorial Capital Museum.

• A $17,774 request from Haskell Indian Nations University for new fencing for Haskell Cemetery.

Shupert-Arick said the number of grant applications submitted this year was about the same as past years since the grant program started in 2011, but that the amount of funding requested had increased.

“It starts to be a more competitive process, but that’s good because it gives the council (an) opportunity to be more selective,” she said. “The council has commented that this year’s applications are of higher quality than in the past."

