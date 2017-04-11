2 people injured after car crashes through home; teen cited for leaving the scene of an accident

Two people suffered minor injuries Monday night after an unlicensed teenager drove a car through a home on Lawrence's southwest side, police say.

About 7:30 p.m. Monday a 15-year-old boy was driving a Dodge Avenger eastbound on West 27th Terrace when he failed to negotiate a turn onto Crestline Drive, Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Kim Murphree said in an email. The car hit Crestline Drive's east curb and crashed through the west wall of a home at 2522 Crestline Place.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the crash and both were taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, Murphree said. The driver fled the scene on foot. His passenger, a girl, was uninjured.

The home, its furniture and the car were all substantially damaged, though a dollar estimate was not immediately available Tuesday morning, Murphree said.

The driver was later found and cited on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid driver's license, Murphree said.

Monday evening police and firefighters gathered around the home while the car was nearly entirely inside the building.

