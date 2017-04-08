Lawrence City Commission agenda set for April 11 work session

Consent agenda

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

•Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

•Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

•Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

•Bid and purchase items:

a) Award Bid No. B1723, Project No. PW1134 – 23rd Street and Ousdahl Road Street and Storm Sewer Improvements, to RD Johnson Excavating Company, LLC, in the amount of $2,834,908.70.

•Adopt on first reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9343, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way of the 300 block of west 7th Street on Saturday, April 29, from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. in Watson Park for the Rockin’ Red Music Fest event.

b) Ordinance No. 9344, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on Sunday, May 14, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in South Park and on Massachusetts Street between North Park and South Park Streets associated with the 2017 Art in the Park Event (rain date); provided the sale, possession and consumption are pursuant to City of Lawrence and State of Kansas law.

c) Ordinance No. 9345, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Saturday September 30, 2017 on Massachusetts Street between North Park Street and South Park Street, from 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. for the Hot Rod Hullabaloo event.

d) Ordinance No. 9347, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Saturday, October 7, 2017, on E. 7th Street, from New York Street to the southern property line of Van Go (715 New Jersey Street), from 12:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m., for the Dinner on the Curve event.

•Adopt on second and final reading Ordinance No. 9342, amending the Lawrence Building Code (Chapter V, Article 3) modifying requirements for structural support of headers in exterior walls of one and two family dwellings.

•Authorize the Mayor to execute the City-State Agreement for state route transfer of K-10 to the City of Lawrence.

•Authorize the City Manager to execute a Cost Share Agreement (for the reconstruction of the intersection at Naismith and Crescent) and an Access Agreement (for the reconstruction of the sanitary sewer) with the University of Kansas. Approve the Traffic Calming plan at the intersection of Naismith and Crescent, as recommended by the Transportation Commission.

•Authorize the City Manager to enter into an agreement with the Artist Team to install a mural in the cul-de-sac, located on the east side of the Burroughs Creek Trail on 14th Street.

Public comment

Work session agenda

•Discussion on 2018-2022 Capital Improvement Projects. Materials will be posted as soon as they are available.

•Discussion on city facilities:

a) Police Department facilities. Site Selection Memo Police Facility Master Plan Memo

b) One Stop Shop Staff Memo

c) Consolidated campus for Parks & Recreation, Public Works, and Utilities. Staff Memo

•Discussion on a Transit Transfer location.



The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

