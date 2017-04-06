Lawrence school district announces new South Middle School principal

A former Free State High School administrator who now serves as a principal in the Topeka school system is returning to the Lawrence school district, this time as principal of South Middle School.

Keith Jones will replace current South Principal Jennifer Bessolo, pending school board approval and effective July 1, Superintendent Kyle Hayden announced Thursday. Bessolo, now in her third year as principal at South, will leave the position this summer to assume her new role as the Lawrence district’s assistant director of teaching and learning.

“I’ve known Keith for several years and have always been highly impressed with his passion for students and positive energy. He was able to authentically articulate a clear vision for South Middle School throughout the interview process,” Hayden said in a news release. “I see Keith building on the strong foundation Dr. Bessolo has provided at South and working with students, staff and the school community toward a successful leadership transition.”

Jones, a Lawrence resident and father of two, currently serves as principal of Chase Middle School in Topeka, where he earned Topeka Public Schools’ Middle School Educator of the Year Award in 2016. He previously served as an assistant principal at Free State High School, where his son is now a sophomore, from 2013 to 2015.

His professional experience also includes one year as an administrative intern at Blue Valley Northwest High School and five years teaching journalism at F.L. Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kan. Jones has also coached middle and high school basketball.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida A & M University, a master’s degree from Pittsburg State University and a doctoral degree in education leadership from Baker University, according to the district’s news release.

“I am excited about returning to Lawrence Public Schools. South is an excellent school with great tradition, staff and students,” Jones said in a statement. “I look forward to working with everyone to make South a great place for students to be academically sound, develop great character and be well-rounded individuals ready for high school.”

The search for South’s new principal called upon the Superintendent’s Leadership Team to screen applications, interview and then select finalists for the post. A school-based team of teachers, parents and community members met with finalists and shared input with Hayden, the news release said.

South Middle School opened in its current facility, 2734 Louisiana St., in 2007. The school serves approximately 600 students in grades 6 through 8.

