Kansas taxes nearly $12M short of expectations in March

TOPEKA — Kansas is reporting that its tax collections in March fell nearly $12 million short of expectations.
The Department of Revenue said Monday that the state collected almost $429 million in taxes last month when it had projected it would take in more than $440 million. The monthly shortfall was 2.7 percent.
The state had seen tax collections that had exceeded expectations the previous four months. Even with the shortfall in March, the state's tax collections are still nearly $57 million ahead of expectations for the current fiscal year that begin in July 2016.
Legislators had seen the previous greater-than-expected tax collections as a positive sign as they consider raising taxes to fix the state's serious budget problems. Kansas is facing budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019.
Comments
Tony Peterson 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
"The state had seen tax collections that had exceeded expectations the previous four months" is grossly misleading. The only reason they were finally exceeded was because the projections had been lowered multiple times.
Even a 102 year old man can pole vault when the bar is laying on the ground.
Larry Sturm 37 minutes ago
The sun is shining on Brownback's A$$ when he has his head in the sand.
Jonathan Becker 10 minutes ago
Obviously, this is not the governor's fault. It is the fault of the calculator's used by Kansas Dept. of Revenue. Those calculator's were purchased with federal grant money when Obama was President. Ergo, it is Obama's fault. :-)
When the governator's flack comes out and tells us it is the agriculture or aviation or tech business fault, we are reminded of the ancient Confucius adage, "Whenever you point one finger, there are three pointing back at you."
