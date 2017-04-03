Kansas Sen. Steve Fitzgerald is running for Congress

— Conservative state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald is running for the congressional seat that incumbent Lynn Jenkins will vacate when her term expires.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Fitzgerald, of Leavenworth, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. He also told supporters in an email Saturday that he will seek the 2nd District seat Jenkins is vacating in January 2019.

Fitzgerald briefly sought the same Republican nomination in 2014 but dropped out before the primary.

Fitzgerald is a strong abortion opponent who called Planned Parenthood “much worse” than a Nazi concentration camp last month. He also has proposed legislation to ban sex-selective abortion and create death certificates for unborn children.

In November, Fitzgerald bested Democratic challenger Bill Hutton by 508 votes to narrowly win re-election.

