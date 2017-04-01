Lawrence City Commission agenda set for April 4 meeting

Proclamations:

• Proclaim Tuesday, April 4, 2017 as National Service Recognition Day.

• Proclaim the week of April 4 – 10, 2017 as Public Health Week.

• Proclaim the month of April, 2017 as Reuter Organ Month, in honor of the 100th Anniversary for Reuter Organ Company.

• Proclaim the month of April, 2017 as the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.

• Proclaim the month of April, 2017 as Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month.

• Proclaim the month of April, 2017 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

• Proclaim the month of April, 2017 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 03/14/17 and 03/21/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Award Bid No. 1725, Project No. UT1606 - Clinton Raw Water Pump Station Copper Ion Generation Equipment Installation Project, to ONG Consulting LLC, in the amount of $79,958.90. Staff Memo & Attachments

b) Award Bid No. 1704, Project No. UT1504 – 23rd Street, Ousdahl Road to Alabama Street, Waterline Replacement Project to M CON, LLC, in the amount of $432,214.00, and authorize the City Manager to execute the construction contract. Staff Memo & Attachments

c) Approve the purchase of one (1) Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) van for Storm Water video inspection in the amount of $204,071.24 and additional safety/ communication equipment in the amount of $4,730 for a total cost of $208,801.24, from Key Equipment & Supply, utilizing the National Joint Powers Alliance Cooperative contract. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9337, to rezone (Z-16-00545) approximately 1.07 acres located at 3215 Ousdahl Road from PCD (Planned Commercial Development District) to CS (Commercial Strip District), for a Boat and Mini-Storage facility.

b) Ordinance No. 9338, for a Special Use Permit (SUP-16-00547) to allow a building addition for Bullwinkle’s, located at 1340 Tennessee Street.

• Accept dedication of easements and rights-of-way associated with North Lawrence Addition No. 18 Minor Subdivision, MS-17-00095, located at 772 North Street. Submitted by Grob Engineering Services, LLC, for Roxanna Todd, property owner of record.

• Authorize the Mayor to execute a Stormwater Detention Waiver Agreement for the property located at 1801 W. 23rd Street (Hobby Lobby site).

• Authorize the Mayor to execute the Federal Fund Exchange Agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation for the City to receive funds to be allocated toward the construction of the 19th and Naismith intersection.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute the Second Amendment to Purchase and Sale of Real Estate between the City of Lawrence, Kansas and North Mass Redevelopment, L.L.C.

• Approve a License Agreement to permit existing to remain under the sidewalk in the W. 11th Street, Massachusetts Street, and the west alley right-of-way associated with the existing building located at 1101 Massachusetts Street. Current property owner of record: Mary J. Moore. Purchaser: 1101 Mass, LLC. This item was deferred to the April 4, 2017 City Commission Meeting from the March 21, 2017 City Commission meeting. At the request of the applicant, this item is being deferred indefinitely.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a License Agreement with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, a Kansas Not for Profit Corporation, for a portion of the Kentucky Street right-of-way for parking at St. John’s Catholic Church.

• Receive the 2016 Annual Report: Economic Development Support & Compliance and refer to the Public Incentives Review Committee for review and recommendation.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for Tanya Benton, 2227 Melholland Road.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Conduct a public hearing regarding a drinking establishment license for Stonewall Restaurant & Pizzeria, located at 1008 Massachusetts Street.

Action: Conduct a public hearing regarding a drinking establishment license for Stonewall Restaurant, 1008 Massachusetts Street, and find that the proximity of the sale of alcohol is not adverse to the public welfare or safety, and grant a distance limitation waiver, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing to consider a request to vacate a portion of a 15’ utility easement, described as Lot 1, Brandon Woods Addition No. 2, also known as 1600 Carmel Drive, submitted by Tim Hazlett with ADDCO LLC, for Dward Moore.

Action: Conduct a public hearing and approve a request to vacate a portion of a 15’ utility easement located at 1600 Carmel Drive, if appropriate.

• Consider amendments to the Lawrence Building Code to modify requirements for structural support of headers in exterior walls of one and two family dwellings and consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9342, making the amendments.

Action: Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9342, amending the Lawrence Building Code (Chapter V, Article 3), if appropriate.

• Consider adoption of the Catalyst Program, a temporary economic development program aimed at spurring economic development activity in Lawrence VenturePark and East Hills Business Park.

Action: Adopt the Catalyst Program, a temporary economic development program, if appropriate.

• Consider motion to recess into executive session for approximately 30 minutes for the purpose of consultation with attorneys for the City about matters deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship. The justification for the executive session is to keep attorney-client matters confidential at this time. At the end of the executive session, the City Commission will resume its regular meeting in the City Commission Room.

Action: Approve motion to recess into executive session for approximately 30 minutes for the purpose of consultation with attorneys for the city about matters deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship, if appropriate.

