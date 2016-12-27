Arrest affidavit: Carlton Bragg Jr. stood with hands in pockets as girlfriend allegedly hit, pushed him

When his girlfriend accused him of cheating on her and began to get physically violent, University of Kansas basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. stood against a wall with his head down and his hands in his pockets, according to a newly released arrest affidavit in the case.

Initially Bragg was arrested and charged with battering the 19-year-old woman, Saleeha Soofi. However, the charge against him stemming from the Dec. 9 incident was soon dropped.

A single charge of battery was then filed against Soofi on Dec. 14.

During a Delta Upsilon fraternity party on Dec. 9, Soofi pulled Bragg, 21, into a stairwell and the two argued, according to the arrest affidavit filed in Douglas County District Court. The two were dating, the affidavit says, and "previously agreed they would not date other people," but "Soofi learned Bragg was being unfaithful to her."

An arrest affidavit is a document filed by police explaining the grounds for an arrest. Allegations in an affidavit must be proved in court.

In the stairwell, Soofi told police, "she was swearing and pointing her finger at Bragg and his back was against a wall," the affidavit says; during this time she "felt Bragg was not paying attention to her, so she pushed him in the chest."

Aside from interviewing Soofi, police also examined security video camera footage from the stairwell.

Citing the criminal investigation, representatives from both the Lawrence Police Department and the Douglas County District Attorney's Office denied the Journal-World's request for the video footage.

In the video, police noted two "individuals believed to be Bragg and Soofi" enter the stairwell, while Soofi slammed the door shut and engaged in "what appeared to be an animated encounter with Bragg," the affidavit says.

"During much of the encounter, Bragg stands against the wall with his head down and his hands in his jacket pockets," the affidavit says.

During the argument, Soofi shoved Bragg in the chest several times and twice she placed her left hand on his neck and pushed him against the wall, the affidavit says.

After some time "being punched or shoved by Soofi," Bragg removed his hands from his pockets and shoved her, the affidavit says, and she fell backward onto the steps inside the stairwell.

Soofi then walked up the stairs only to return shortly thereafter talking on the telephone, the affidavit says. The footage did not record sound.

As Soofi left the stairwell she slapped Bragg's shoulder, the affidavit says.

Initially Soofi told police that Bragg punched her in the face, but later she noted he might have only pushed her, the affidavit says. Officers noticed a "raised bruise" on her right elbow.

Bragg was arrested that morning and released later that afternoon after posting a $500 bond. He was temporarily suspended from the basketball team, but after the criminal charge against him was dropped the suspension was lifted.

Soofi is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, when she will be formally charged.

