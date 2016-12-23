Trump: U.S. must ‘greatly strengthen’ nuclear capability

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump has re-opened the debate over nuclear proliferation, calling for the United States to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability" until the rest of the world "comes to its senses" regarding nuclear weapons.
His comments Thursday on Twitter came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said strengthening his country's nuclear capabilities should be a chief military objective in the coming year. The president-elect's statement also followed his meetings a day earlier with top Pentagon officials and defense contractors.
Trump did not expand on the actions he wants the U.S. to take or say why he raised the issue Thursday. On Friday, a spokesman said Trump is putting other countries on notice.
"It was in response to a lot of countries. Russia, China and others are talking about expanding their nuclear capability," spokesman Sean Spicer said on Fox News.
On NBC's "Today," Spicer said, "We're not going to sit back and watch other nations threaten our safety."
"... But just to be clear: The president isn't saying we're going to do this. He said, 'unless they come to their senses.' It's a warning to them that this president isn't going to sit idly by.
MSNBC reported Friday that Trump said: "Let it be an arms race, because we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all." The network's "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski said Trump made the statement in a phone call with her.
Asked about those comments, Spicer said on NBC, "But other countries need to be put on notice that he is not going to sit back and allow them to undermine our safety and our sovereignty. He is going to match other countries and take action. "
Spokesman Jason Miller said Thursday the president-elect had been referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation "particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes." Miller said Trump sees modernizing the nation's deterrent capability "as a vital way to pursue peace through strength."
If Trump were to seek an expansion of the nuclear stockpiles, it would mark a sharp shift in U.S. national security policy. President Barack Obama has made nuclear nonproliferation a centerpiece of his agenda, calling in 2009 for the U.S. to lead efforts to rid the world of nuclear weapons — a goal he acknowledged would not be accomplished quickly or easily.
Still, the U.S. has been moving forward on plans to upgrade its aging nuclear arsenal. Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the Pentagon planned to spend $108 billion over the next five years to sustain and improve its nuclear force.
The U.S. and Russia hold the vast majority of the world's nuclear weapons. In 2010, the two countries signed the New START treaty capping the number of nuclear warheads and missile launchers each country can possess. The agreement is in effect until 2021 and can be extended for another five years.
The state of the U.S. nuclear arsenal was rarely addressed during the presidential campaign. Trump's vanquished Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, repeatedly cast the Republican as too erratic and unpredictable to have control of the nation's nuclear arsenal.
The president-elect's transition website says he "recognizes the uniquely catastrophic threats posed by nuclear weapons and cyberattacks," adding that he will modernize the nuclear arsenal "to ensure it continues to be an effective deterrent."
Trump has spent the week at Mar-a-Lago, his South Florida estate, meeting advisers and interviewing candidates for a handful of Cabinet positions that remain unfilled. On Wednesday, he met with Pentagon officials and the CEOs of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, companies with lucrative government contracts.
Since winning the election, Trump has complained about the cost of Boeing's work on two new Air Force One planes and Lockheed's contract for F-35 fighter jets. Following the meetings, both CEOs said they had discussed lowering costs of the projects with the president-elect.
On Thursday, Trump pitted the two companies against each other on Twitter. "Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!" he tweeted.
Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher said Thursday, "We have committed to working with the president-elect and his administration to provide the best capability, deliverability and affordability." Lockheed declined to comment.
Trump's tweet came after the close of trading on Wall Street. But in after-hours dealings, shares of Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corp. fell 2 percent, while Chicago-based Boeing Co.'s stock rose 1 percent.
Boeing and Lockheed are also among the companies pursuing a contract for replacing Minuteman missiles in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Spokespeople for the two companies declined to comment on whether that contract came up during Trump's meetings with their CEOs.
Greg Cooper 22 hours, 34 minutes ago
Oh, God, this is so wrong on so many levels. So if others do it, we will do it? How kindergarten is that? And how many nukes does it take to obliterate life on the planet? And on, and on, and on.
Trump, I hope your base will see this for what it is: the continuing bullying of other nations until one or the other or many of them take it upon themselves to engage in a playground fight that nobody on earth can survive. And it will be on your head, mister, completely and absolutely on you. Your lack of thought before you spew your belligerent words will be the ruin of this country, economically, socially, and, if you continue this line of stupidity, will be the end of humans on the planet. But your lack of knowledge will probably not allow you to admit you've stepped too deeply into something you don't know a thing about.
Please, please, please, Donald, get it together and concentrate on making things better rather than pushing the world around. It's up to you.
Justin Hoffman 21 hours, 45 minutes ago
Hyperbole much?
Greg Cooper 17 hours, 28 minutes ago
Obviously, Trumps base does not understand, as evidenced by your question.
Hyperbole? Not at all. When nukes are under the control of despots and third world nations there is no doubt that those nukes can be used, without thought as to the consequences for the earth. When a nation with little to lose feels it has no options, those nukes will come into play, especially with Trump pushing all their buttons without a shred of diplomacy. Do not doubt that for a moment.
Matt Bowers 22 hours, 18 minutes ago
actlikeapresident
Richard Quinlan 22 hours, 5 minutes ago
Jeez , the village idiot has spoken , this guy has less knowledge of the world and policy than the worst poster on this forum , cept maybe that bob guy , maybe bob is trump
Paul Beyer 22 hours, 4 minutes ago
And the deplorable alt-right and the equally deplorable non-voters elected this idiot.
Justin Hoffman 21 hours, 43 minutes ago
Much better policy than the "wave the white flag" policy under on Obama. Making America great again!!
Nolan McPherson 15 hours, 8 minutes ago
Yes make america great again! Put someone who failed college chemistry as the head of the agency that deals with nuclear waste! Yes! Perfect example of who should lead this country! It's not like hes not replacing some of the most intelligent people who current head the DOE!
Richard Aronoff 21 hours, 8 minutes ago
What some of you don't know or fail to acknowledge is one of the major factors in the break-up of the Soviet Union was them trying to compete with the SDI (Star Wars}, which nearly bankrupted the country.
Trump's comment was in response to Putin's comment on the same subject. Russia's economy is in no position to spend the money needed to compete with the US --- particularly on the 100th anniversary of the revolution.
Greg Cooper 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
That's the point: when a nation that thinks it has no other options it will eventually strike. Russia can't compete in the economic realm, so.....
Richard Quinlan 20 hours, 27 minutes ago
What nuclear capability could we possibly be in need of with our arsenal ? This is just asinine bluster plain and simple.
Bob Summers 19 hours, 56 minutes ago
It is truly amazing how out of touch congenital Liberals are with men negotiating with one another.
Putin has already taken note of Trumps respectful parlay.
Men negotiate with confidence. Men respect power. Putin and Trump respect confidence. Putin and Trump respect one another.
Unlike Obama, whispering sweet nothings in a Putin surrogate ear, "I am more flexible". Sorry Liberals. Men respect men. Not effeminate men like your hive leader, Obama.
Another example of Liberals lack of emotional confidence is the two lovers stalking a mother of 3 children and brazenly attacking her in an airline seat. This is an example of Liberal emotional insecurity 101.
Guys viciously attacking a mother of 3. Liberal manhood at its best.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 17 hours, 59 minutes ago
Bob. you really need to find another fraud to use to attack us folks you do not like. "Liberals" is a Rush Limbaugh fraud and you need to show some more intellect in your posts instead of your constant drumbeat about those you like to attack as "liberals". Wise up!!
Bob Summers 14 hours, 53 minutes ago
Why are you Liberals ok with Obama nuking up Iran? But, are emotionally distressed with Putin respecting Trump?
Greg Cooper 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Convoluted.
Bob Summers 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Your reply, Mr. Cooper, is a complete acknowledgement that you haven't a clue. Maybe a bit of education is in order, something that might make you aware of the real situation with the ^nuking up of Iran.
But, then, you seem to be against anything that smacks of fact, so never mind.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 18 hours, 4 minutes ago
Next Village Idiot here......Non-president Trump has never been in the military, served in any capacity regarding national security, no knowledge of nuclear readiness. And yet the non-president is blathering on the subject.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 16 hours, 44 minutes ago
Good grief. We already have enough nuclear power to destroy the world several times over. I think conservatives think they will survive a nuclear war. No one will survive, except some say cockroaches. Now I know we have made that analogy before, but it's just an analogy. You will not survive. No one will survive, not even Trump and the rich hiding in their underground bunker. There will be nowhere for them to go when the food runs out.
This isn't a movie, where people are busy fighting for power, instead of simple survival, with perfectly coifed hair, clean clothes and somehow plenty of gasoline. It won't happen. In reality there will be no one left alive. The world is not full of serial killers, just because Criminal Minds arrests one every week. Except lately in Kansas City, there isn't a wild car chase every day. Mostly a cop's job is kind of boring. Crime is down, but people watching these shows and movies can't keep fiction and reality separate. Turn on your brain.
Michael Kort 14 hours, 38 minutes ago
Where to start ?
The F-18 Super Hornet is an 80s design that has been updated about as far as it can go ! it is not a radar invisible stealth fighter and it has never ever been used by the USAF where it is "unsupported" . NO match for an F-22 or others invisible Stealth Fighter type plane .
In terms of range, the newer in production F-35 does not carry the internal fuel load of the new Chinese stealth fighter ( yes, they have several versions of stealth fighter ) which gives the Chiness a first strike capability over open water oceans .
We enjoyed a great advantage militarily in Deasert Storm and later Iraq because we had very very very much better equipped than Saddam, just as Hitler had better equipment ( and combined tactics ) than the other WW2 countries, in its' beginnings .
I just hope that Trump gets it "that low tech is an invitation to a future disaster" that will haunt not just himself but other future presidents as well .
The biggest off the radar issue is not a nuclear Iran but Pakistan who already have over 100 nukes and are thought to be purchasing Chineese stealth fighters that are potential stealth nuclear bombers, ( since nukes are now down to 250 lbs with 10 times the power of the Heroshima Bomb ), which makes a fighter with internal bombays into a stealth nuclear bomber with first strike capability .
The Pakistanies don't get along with India ( at all ) and are one of the two basic Islamic groups that are fighting over who will run Yemen .
Trump was originally saying that his campaign plane was better than Airforce One .
With Trumps two engine plane ( loosing one engine could be a big problem ) ? and with no electronic countermeasures against radar or infrared seaking missiles ? I can only imagine that Trump is a know nothing when it comes to staying alive as president while in airplane travel around the world .
Do you think that the CIA would have explained Airforce One to Trump,..... if Trump would have meet with them, as he refuses their briefings....... because of ?......what........?
Harlan Hobbs 11 hours, 47 minutes ago
Sounds like the Reagan model of "peace through strength." The liberal media will be carping at President Trump for the next eight years. Typical demagoguery.
Those in favor of unilateral disarmament are long-term, left wing loons who live in a cocoon.
Richard Heckler 10 hours, 55 minutes ago
Richard Heckler 10 hours, 53 minutes ago
The USA has more than enough nuke weapons to destroy the world.....which includes the USA,
Michael Kort 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
What Trump doesn't get is that one Stealth Fighter Bomber can do the work that it might take a dozen aircraft to do because it is hard to oppose it and requires no escort fighters or missile suppression planes, tankers etc. .
For a guy who went to a military school he is ill equipped at getting it.......eleven planes less.......eleven less expensive to train and support piloted planes, all to be at the end of thousands of miles of expensive supply lines demanding instant support and fuel ! RIGHT DONALD !
That is called force multiplication thru stealth .
Maybe you're wondering how he could have gone bankrupt 5 times ?
Chillingly, this sends a message of "just get it done cheaply" to Boeing and Lookeed, that might be taken seriously and put our pilots and their missions at risk......but "he is going to rebuild our military" ( in his own mind ) .
Richard Heckler 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Donald Trump is the first major-party Presidential candidate in modern times who refused to release his tax returns. During the campaign, the Faker-in-Chief’s first cover story was that he couldn’t release his tax returns because he was being audited. The IRS refuted that.
The Liar-in-Chief’s second cover story was that he would release his returns when Hillary Clinton released her e-mails. Until it was pointed out that she had released her e-mails.
The Cheater-in-Chief’s third story was that he paid lots of income taxes, an amazing amount of income taxes, a bigly amount, a terrible and yet super-classy amount. Until the NY Times actually released a couple of his items, showing him paying nothing.
It's always good to know how bigly a bigly liar Trump really is. AND how dishonest ‘Dishonest Donald’ has been.
Of course Gov Brownback supports of man of this character .......
