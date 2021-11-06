News

LHS football sets tone early for 38-21 road playoff win at Junction City

Junction City — Playing on the road in the playoffs didn’t stop the Lawrence High football team from finding a rhythm early at Junction City in Friday night’s regional round. And the Lions stayed in control late to come away with a 38-21 win and remain one of the eight teams still in the ...

Many Garden City meatpacking workers struggle to get by

Garden City — Outside an old, white two-story house in downtown Garden City, dozens of people stand in a loose row that spills out of the driveway and onto the sidewalk. Many of them show up here at Emmaus House — the largest food pantry in southwest Kansas — every Wednesday and Friday. ...

Motorcyclist injured in wreck on U.S. 40 Highway north of Lawrence

A motorcyclist was injured in a wreck on U.S. 40 Highway north of Lawrence Friday evening. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a wreck on the highway near East 1500 Road around 5 p.m., spokesman George Diepenbrock said in an email. A preliminary investigation ...

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical chief announces retirement

The leader of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical will retire at the end of the year, the City of Lawrence announced Friday in a news release. Chief Shaun Coffey has served the department since 1985. He was appointed as interim chief in 2018 and became the permanent chief in 2019 after a ...