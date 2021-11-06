Free State football’s big 3rd quarter keys 42-10 road playoff win at Washburn Rural Nov 5, 2021 @ 10:08pm - Other News - Gus Baylow Topeka — Behind a 21-point burst in the third quarter, the Free State High football team knocked out Washburn Rural on the road Friday night, advancing to the sectional round of the Class 6A playoffs with a 42-10 win. Jet Dineen ran for more than 180 yards and the Firebirds’ defense ...

LHS football sets tone early for 38-21 road playoff win at Junction City Nov 5, 2021 @ 10:05pm - Other News - Conner Becker Junction City — Playing on the road in the playoffs didn’t stop the Lawrence High football team from finding a rhythm early at Junction City in Friday night’s regional round. And the Lions stayed in control late to come away with a 38-21 win and remain one of the eight teams still in the ...

Many Garden City meatpacking workers struggle to get by Nov 5, 2021 @ 7:26pm - State and Region - David Condos, Kansas News Service Garden City — Outside an old, white two-story house in downtown Garden City, dozens of people stand in a loose row that spills out of the driveway and onto the sidewalk. Many of them show up here at Emmaus House — the largest food pantry in southwest Kansas — every Wednesday and Friday. ...

Motorcyclist injured in wreck on U.S. 40 Highway north of Lawrence Nov 5, 2021 @ 7:22pm - Public Safety - Staff report A motorcyclist was injured in a wreck on U.S. 40 Highway north of Lawrence Friday evening. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a wreck on the highway near East 1500 Road around 5 p.m., spokesman George Diepenbrock said in an email. A preliminary investigation ...

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical chief announces retirement Nov 5, 2021 @ 4:34pm - Public Safety - Staff Report The leader of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical will retire at the end of the year, the City of Lawrence announced Friday in a news release. Chief Shaun Coffey has served the department since 1985. He was appointed as interim chief in 2018 and became the permanent chief in 2019 after a ...

Health care leaders gather at KU and predict hospital CEOs are going to have to become political fighters Nov 5, 2021 @ 4:00pm - KU - Chad Lawhorn Your community’s next leading activist may come from a place you wouldn’t expect: the hospital’s boardroom. A panel of health care leaders from across the country gathered at the University of Kansas on Friday to discuss coming changes for small and rural hospitals, and they agreed that ...