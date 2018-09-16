Does KU football have a QB controversy?

As various Kansas football players made their way Saturday afternoon to media interviews inside the Chancellor’s Lounge at Anderson Family Football Complex, a horde of reporters and television cameras encircled the table where Miles Kendrick sat.

“All the lights on ol’ Miles,” KU redshirt senior linebacker Joe Dineen observed, as he sauntered past the backup quarterback.

Head coach David Beaty planned all along to use Kendrick in every game this season. Just three weeks in, though, the dual-threat sophomore reserve played more than senior starter Peyton Bender in the Jayhawks’ 55-14 thumping of Rutgers.

Bender, who completed 8 of 12 passes in the first half for 73 yards, with no interceptions or sacks, watched the entire second half from the sideline. Kendrick handled all of the KU offense’s third-quarter snaps before the coaches emptied their bench with the game all but decided in the fourth quarter.

Beaty didn’t say it signaled a passing of the torch, but he wouldn’t say whether Bender will start KU’s next game, at Baylor, either.

Even though he seemed to have everyone’s attention, it wasn’t as if Kendrick — who completed 6 of 11 throws for 66 yards and a touchdown, while also running the ball six times for 38 yards and a TD — thought he accomplished anything spectacular.

“I feel like I did all right,” the 5-foot-10, 200-pound sophomore from Morgan Hill, Calif., replied, when asked to grade his performance. “Of course, there’s going to be a lot of things I could improve on, but I feel like that’s the best part — we can get much better. So it’s exciting.”

Same as his first two starts this season, Bender did not throw an interception versus Rutgers. When asked, the senior QB, who has completed 60.3 percent of his 73 passes this season for 390 yards and three touchdowns, said he wasn’t sure whether anything in particular he did in the first half Saturday led to KU turning to Kendrick to close out the win.

But Bender said two of his four incompletions in particular came to mind. The Jayhakws (2-1) already led 10-0 early in the first quarter when Bender, on the offense’s second possession, failed to score a touchdown in the red zone. On consecutive snaps from the RU 19-yard line, Bender missed on throws to open receivers Stephon Robinson and Steven Sims Jr.

“The one to Stephon was a little high and the one to Steven was a little high, as well. It just got away from me a little bit,” Bender said. “I don’t know if that inspired their decision or not. I thought I was playing a pretty clean game to that point, taking care of the football. It’s not in my control what (coaches are) going to do. I just have to be ready for anything. If my number’s going to be called, then I’ve just got to be ready.”

Bender opened the next offensive series back at QB, but Kendrick made his first appearance of the nonconference finale on the same drive, once KU ventured inside Rutgers’ 10-yard line.

After a 3-yard rush and an incompletion on his first two snaps, Kendrick floated a TD pass over a defensive back and into the hands of KU senior receiver Jeremiah Booker near the back left corner of the north end zone inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.