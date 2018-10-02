David Beaty: No plan to redshirt any KU football players at this juncture

photo by: Mike Gunnoe

Sidelined by a shoulder injury this past weekend, and out for at least the Kansas football team’s game at West Virginia this coming Saturday, too, quarterback Miles Kendrick has only played in four games for the Jayhawks.

Thanks to a new rule put in place by the NCAA earlier this year, Kendrick is still eligible to take a redshirt this season and preserve a year of eligibility, because he hasn’t surpassed the four-game limit.

However, when asked Tuesday during his weekly press conference, KU football coach David Beaty said Kendrick is “not at all” a redshirt candidate.

In fact, Beaty added, he and his staff aren’t discussing the idea of redshirting “anybody” right now.

“We don’t have enough full scholarship guys to be able to consider that,” KU’s fourth-year coach said. “Everybody is going to be eligible the entire way. We need everybody. We need everybody we’ve got.”

Earlier this year, Beaty said KU planned on having 70 “true” scholarship players — not counting former walk-ons who have picked one up — competing, “if we’re lucky,” in 2018.

Prompted to elaborate Tuesday on his philosophy regarding the usage of redshirts and to clarify whether there was any player on the roster KU planned to redshirt, Beaty said the staff “may” end up identifying players who would fall into that category.

“But we’re not trying to do that,” Beaty explained. “Some of it will come as we move along through the season, and guys are just not quite prepared yet, right? But there (are) no plans to redshirt anyone.”

As an example of the fluidity that comes with a player’s ability to get into a game and contribute, Beaty pointed to junior defensive back Elmore Hempstead. The transfer from Fort Scott Community College “wasn’t completely ready early,” the coach said, referencing that Hempstead didn’t play in KU’s season opener against Nicholls State.

“But he’s starting to show signs that he’s getting there, right?” Beaty added of Hempstead, who made an interception in KU’s loss this past weekend to Oklahoma State.

Such progress can come behind the scenes, at practices, particularly with younger players, the KU coach said.

“And we’ve got 25 seniors, so we’ve got the ability — and most of those guys are playing — so it gives you the ability to let those others grow before they have to get thrown completely into the fire, right?” Beaty said. “We’re not planning on it. Doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but we’re not planning on it.”

In past years, NCAA football considered a full season of eligibility used if a player checked in for even a single play in one game.

Per KU’s published participation numbers as of Tuesday, below are the number of games played this season for offensive, defensive and specialist Jayhawks. If an active member of the roster is not listed, it means he has yet to play this year.

(An “R” indicates the player already has used his one redshirt year permitted by the NCAA; “grad” signifies the player is a graduate transfer.)

OFFENSE

FIVE GAMES

Khalil Herbert, jr. RB

Dom Williams, soph. RB

Steven Sims Jr., sr. WR

Kerr Johnson Jr., sr. WR

Stephon Robinson, soph. WR

Kwamie Lassiter II, R-soph. WR

Caperton Humphrey, jr. FB

Hakeem Adeniji, jr. OL

Earl Bostick, soph. OL

Kevin Feder, R-jr. OL

Alex Fontana, grad-sr. OL

Antione Frazier, jr. OL

Chris Hughes, R-soph. OL

Jack Luavasa, soph. TE

Clyde McCauley, R-jr. OL

Ryan Schadler, R-sr. WR

Andru Tovi, jr. OL

Dwayne Wallace, grad-sr. OL

FOUR GAMES

Miles Kendrick, soph. QB

Carter Stanley, R-jr. QB

Pooka Williams, fr. RB

Jeremiah Booker, sr. WR

Peyton Bender, R-sr QB

Evan Fairs, jr. WR

Quan Hampton, soph. WR

Daylon Charlot, R-jr. WR

Tyler Patrick, R-sr. WR

Malik Clark, R-soph. OL

Hudson Hall, R-jr. FB

THREE GAMES

Deron Thompson, R-sr. RB

Takulve Williams, R-fr. WR

Zach Nachbar, sr. WR

Api Mane, jr. OL

James Sosinski, jr. TE

TWO GAMES

Reese Randall, R-sr. RB

Mavin Saunders, grad-sr. TE

ONE GAME

Ryan Malbrough, fr. RB

Kendall Morris, R-jr. RB

Miles Fallin, R-fr. QB

Joey Gilbertson, R-fr. OL

Reuben Lewis, jr. OL

Kameron McQueen, R-soph. WR

DEFENSE

FIVE GAMES

Joe Dineen, R-sr. LB

Bryce Torneden, jr. S

Keith Loneker Jr., R-sr. LB

Mike Lee, jr. S

Hasan Defense, jr. CB

Corione Harris, fr. CB

Daniel Wise, R-sr. DT

KeyShaun Simmons, sr. DL

Kyron Johnson, soph. LB

Brian Lipscomb, grad-sr. DE

Isi Holani, R-sr. DT

Osaze Ogbebor, sr. LB

Shak Taylor, sr. CB

Jeremiah McCullough, jr. S

J.J. Holmes, sr. DT

Codey Cole, jr. DT

Dru Prox, R-soph. LB

Jelani Brown, jr. DE

Tyrone Miller Jr., sr. S

Willie McCaleb, R-jr. DE

Azur Kamara, jr. DE

Emmanuel Moore, sr. S

Darrius Moragne, jr. DE

Robert Topps III, R-fr. S

Sam Burt, soph. DT

Denzel Feaster, R-jr. LB

FOUR GAMES

Elmore Hempstead, jr. CB

DeAnte Ford, R-jr. CB

Davon Ferguson, soph. S

Drew Harvey, soph. LB

Julian Chandler, jr. CB

THREE GAMES

Ricky Thomas, soph. S

Elijah Jones, jr. CB

Najee Stevens-McKenzie, R-jr. DE

Jay Dineen, R-fr. LB

ONE GAME

Kenny Bastida, fr. LB

Kyle Mayberry, jr. CB

SPECIALISTS

FIVE GAMES

Gabriel Rui, R-sr. K

Kyle Thompson, R-soph. P

John Wirtel, R-sr. LS

FOUR GAMES

Donovan Gagen, soph. P/K