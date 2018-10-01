KU’s Pooka Williams named Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

photo by: Mike Gunnoe

Another strong showing by running back Pooka Williams landed the University of Kansas freshman his second weekly Big 12 award in four games.

On Williams’ 19 offensive touches against Oklahoma State Saturday, he produced 157 yards, with 60 coming on a touchdown burst in the third quarter. The freshman also broke several tackles on a kickoff return for 32 yards on special teams. All of that added to a Co-Newcomer of the Week honor for the 5-foot-10, 170-pound back from Louisiana, the Big 12 announced on Monday.

Williams contributed 97 rushing yards on 13 carries for KU (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big 12). His 60-yard TD marked his longest score of the season. Williams added a season-high 60 receiving yards on a personal-best six catches against the Cowboys.

He also was voted Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after his collegiate debut at Central Michigan, when he exploded for 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns after being held out of the Jayhawks’ season opener.

KU’s offensive star shared this week’s newcomer distinction with West Virginia junior cornerback Keith Washington Jr. In his first start for the Mountaineers Saturday at Texas Tech, the first-year WVU defensive back made seven total tackles, broke up three passes and returned an interception 51 yards for a TD. Washington spent 2017 at Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Miss.) after beginning his career at Michigan.

Williams’ Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, W.Va., this week for a game against Washington’s No. 9 Mountaineers (4-0, 2-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2), at Milan Puskar Stadium.