Barnett names wife, Rosemary Hansen, as running mate in Kansas governor’s race

By Peter Hancock

May 31, 2018

Topeka — Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Barnett shocked the state's political world Thursday by naming his own wife, Rosemary Hansen, to be his lieutenant governor running mate.

Hansen, 63, is a 1976 graduate of the University of Kansas. She earned a law degree from the University of Minnesota in 1982 and a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in 1993.

She also served as a foreign service officer for the U.S. State Department from 1985 until 2011.

Barnett and Hansen have been married only eight months. They were married Sept. 30, 2017, after Barnett had already announced he was running for governor. He quipped at the time that their honeymoon plan was to take an extended trip throughout Kansas.

It is believed to be the first time a husband and wife team have run for governor and lieutenant governor in Kansas. Prior to 1974, lieutenant governors were elected separately, and their job was to preside over the Kansas Senate.

That changed with a constitutional amendment that requires the candidates to run as a team and that removes the lieutenant governor from any legislative role.

Alice Spencer 0 minutes ago

