Testing deems Baldwin City water safe following pump issue

By Staff Report

May 30, 2018

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an all clear for the public water supply in Baldwin City.

KDHE on Wednesday rescinded a boil water advisory that it sent Tuesday morning following a water pump problem.

Laboratory testing did not indicate any evidence of contamination in the water supply, KDHE said in a news release.

A Baldwin City public works official said Tuesday that a water pump problem caused a loss in pressure that put the system at risk of contamination. The city said it believed it was an isolated issue, which was fixed that same morning, and said it would keep a closer eye on the system in the coming weeks.

