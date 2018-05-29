Woman, 19, granted probation in child sex crime case; orders include steps to deal with her own difficult past

A 19-year-old Lawrence woman, originally charged with a sex crime against a child, has been granted probation by a judge after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

On Tuesday in Douglas County District Court, Katherine M. Hernandez pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor battery and was subsequently sentenced by Judge James McCabria to two years of supervised probation. McCabria said her underlying sentence would be a year and a half in the county jail, with credit for 14 months she’s already spent in custody since her arrest.

In March 2017 on the day the victimization occurred, Hernandez, then 18, was charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child who was 14 at the time, a felony, according to the complaint.

Hernandez admitted to the sexual encounter and to knowing how old the girl was, according to an affidavit prepared by police in support of her arrest, previously requested by the Journal-World and obtained from the court.

Hernandez’s own difficult past factored into her sentence.

She is in the foster system, has a biological child of her own and has been undergoing therapy to deal with previously being a victim of human trafficking, attorneys said.

“She’s already on her way to trying to understand her own victimization, which was very traumatic,” Hernanadez’s appointed attorney, Angela Keck, said regarding the trafficking.

Hernandez came to the United States in 2011 from El Salvador and was assigned a date of birth when she arrived, according to a motion Keck previously filed in the case. Keck had asked for Hernandez to be tried as a juvenile, claiming her true age would have been at most 17 at the time of the offense, but the matter remained in adult court.

Prosecutor C.J. Rieg said the victim and her parents supported the disposition of the case, in part because they were “very understanding” and in part because they did not want the victim to have to go through a trial.

They oppose Hernandez being placed in a home with any children, Rieg said.

“They are still very concerned that she is a predator and will take advantage of another victim,” Rieg said.

Hernandez will not be required to register as a sex offender, according to Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to District Attorney Charles Branson.

McCabria said he was approving sentencing recommendations agreed upon by the state and Hernandez because she agreed to sign waivers allowing all the agencies she’s involved with — from the Kansas Department for Children and Families to the Willow Domestic Violence Center, and others — to report to her probation officer to ensure she is monitored.

McCabria also said there was at least one family-related case involving Hernandez in Johnson County and that she must follow orders resulting from that.

Under her probation, Hernandez is banned from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 except as authorized by the court for her own child, McCabria said.

She must obtain psychotherapy focused on sex trafficking victim and sex offender issues, and she must write a letter of reflection and apology to the victim within a year, McCabria said.

Hernandez, who participated in the hearing through a Spanish translator, declined an opportunity to make a statement herself.

The judge did not order where Hernandez was to live after being released from jail, though Rieg suggested Johnson County, saying that Lawrence is a “small town” and encountering Hernandez here would greatly disturb the victim.

Details of the timing and location of Hernandez’s trafficking were not discussed in court, but Wright Kunard said that Hernandez was not the victim of a criminal human trafficking case in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office declined to release Hernandez’s jail booking photo to the Journal-World.

