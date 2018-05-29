Archive for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Lawrence City Band to hold season-opening concert on Wednesday

By Staff Report

May 29, 2018

Advertisement

The annual concert series by the Lawrence City Band will begin on Wednesday evening at South Park.

The theme for the band's first concert will be "Dancing around the Bandstand." It will begin at 8 p.m. at the William Kelly Bandstand in South Park in downtown Lawrence.

The series also has announced dates and themes for the rest of its performances. They are:

June 6 — "Riding the Waves in South Park"

June 13— "Hollywood and Broadway Favorites"

June 20 — "Rockin’ the Bandstand with Lawrence City Band"

June 27 — "Children’s Concert"

July 4 — "An Independence Day Celebration"

July 11 — "Americana"

July 18 — "Grand Finale"

All concerts are set for 8 p.m. at South Park. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to Room 130 of Murphy Hall on the University of Kansas campus.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...