Latest Douglas County court filings for May 28, 2018

Marriage and divorce filings were unavailable this week.

Bankruptcies

Landon Joe Morel, 542 Frontier Road, Apt. G712, Lawrence.

Darnell Javon Nash and Jennifer Lea Nash, 3414 Sweet Grass Court, Lawrence.

Mary Winningham Williams, 944 East 1100 Road, Lawrence.

Cyd Andrea Matthey, 1554 Legend Trail Drive, Unit B, Lawrence.

Steven Duane Craig, 2829 Fenwick Road, Lawrence.

Robert Anthony Mooney and Suzy Elizabeth Mooney, 4401 Adam Ave., Lawrence.

Delbert Lee Dailey and Alice May Dailey, 1612 Kenwood Drive, Lawrence.

Donna Sue Kneedler, 132 B Santa Fe Drive, Baldwin City.

Jessica Marie Davenport, 110 N. Michigan St., Lot 99, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

June 21

Christopher Koenig, 2300 Vermont St., Lawrence. Judgment: $105,025.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.