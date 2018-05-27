More than a year after dramatic police standoff, combat vet convicted in case involving dog abuse, gunshots into neighboring homes

More than a year after Michael L. Kewley allegedly killed his dog, fired gunshots that hit his neighbors’ homes and confronted police officers during an hourslong standoff, the military veteran has been convicted in the case.

Kewley, 31, has spent much of the time between crime and conviction undergoing treatment at a veterans hospital.

He pleaded no contest on Thursday to cruelty to animals and interference with law enforcement, both felonies, according to Cheryl Wright-Kunard, assistant to Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson. She said Kewley’s sentencing is scheduled for July 6.

Kewley is not in custody right now, having been released to participate in intensive therapy and treatment with the VA, Wright-Kunard said.

“A sentencing recommendation to the Court by the District Attorney’s Office will be determined by both his continued participation in his therapy and treatment programs and any prior criminal history,” Wright-Kunard said.

Kewley’s appointed attorney, Adam Hall, said in motions filed last year that his client is a veteran with a combat injury, and was not connected with reality when the standoff with police occurred.

“A principal issue in the defense of the case involved the defendant’s combat injuries, combat service, and military status. The State and law enforcement frankly doubted the defendant’s self-report,” Hall said, in a motion describing his efforts for billing purposes. “Counsel expended considerable time gathering collateral proof of the defendant’s combat injuries, combat service, and military status from other service members and voluminous VA and Department of Defense documents.”

Hall further described Kewley’s mental state in another motion disputing the fairness of his arrest and warrants executed in connection with the case.

“During the defendant’s encounter with law enforcement, the defendant was suffering from a severe mental disturbance resulting from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and alcohol intoxication,” Hall said.

Last week, Hall declined to comment further on the pending case.

The police standoff happened April 4, 2017, at Kewley’s then-home in the 2500 block of Scottsdale Street.

Kewley was taken into custody outside and charged with with one count each of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer for allegedly throwing a propane tank during the standoff, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, cruelty to animals and interference with law enforcement.

Following Kewley’s preliminary hearing in June 2017, a judge dropped the aggravated assault charge but added numerous new charges.

Prior to Kewley’s plea, he’d been charged with seven felonies: three counts of cruelty to animals, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm into occupied dwellings, one count of interference with law enforcement and one count of criminal threat against a police officer, according to an amended complaint.

An affidavit in support of his arrest, prepared by Lawrence police, described the incident and other evidence leading to the charges. According to the affidavit:

Police first went to Kewley’s home about 7:15 that morning to check on him after getting a call from a woman who told them she’d received a seemingly suicidal message from Kewley overnight, missed numerous Facetime calls and was unable to reach him.

“I’m sorry dear I’m gonna have to do something very dumb and regretful. And please leave poppy flowers at my grave at Arlington,” the text she showed police said.

Kewley’s roommate told police that Kewley had been up until early in the morning, drunk, depressed and shooting at things in the garage with a handgun before passing out at the kitchen table.

A neighbor told police he heard a gunshot in the night and awoke to find a bullet hole in his house and a bullet on his kitchen floor. Another neighbor showed police a bullet hole in the siding of his house.

Police found one of Kewley’s two dogs dead in a recycling bin outside the garage, with a leash secured tightly around its neck. Kewley’s roommate said he’d seen the dog alive the night before, heard it “yelping real bad” in the night, and later saw its empty collar on the garage floor.

The roommate said several weeks earlier he’d seen Kewley abusing two other dogs — one his own and the other belonging to a woman he dated — by hanging them from leashes around their necks.

Before the standoff, Kewley had indicated to a friend that he would have a gun and knives on him and had rigged his door with explosives “for protection from the police.” He entered and exited the house several times during the standoff wearing a ballistic vest and, at one point, appearing to conceal a knife behind his back.

The roommate told police that Kewley was an Army Ranger, had been in combat overseas and suffered from PTSD. Others who knew him also said he had PTSD following military combat.

Kewley was transported in September from the Douglas County Jail to the Leavenworth Veterans Hospital, and later participated in inpatient treatment for PTSD at the Topeka VA, court documents say.

In February, the judge approved modifications to his bond allowing him to leave inpatient treatment and find somewhere to live, court documents show.

Under his bond conditions, Kewley is prohibited from being in a household with any pets, possessing any guns or using alcohol or illegal drugs, according to the order. He was ordered to continue with all treatment recommendations.

Kewley has faced similar charges before. In 2015, he was charged in Douglas County District Court with animal cruelty for allegedly killing a puppy and making criminal threats, the Journal-World previously reported. The police affidavit indicated he was on probation at the time of the 2017 standoff.

