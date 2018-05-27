Lawrence school board to receive reports on communication planning, mental health efforts

At a Tuesday meeting with a light agenda, Lawrence school board will receive reports on communication planning and mental health efforts in schools.

Julie Boyle, the district's executive director of communications, and Rachel Asbury, district communications specialist, will present some goals for the 2018-2019 school year. Those include informing and engaging the community on a range of topics, such as the entry plan of incoming Superintendent Anthony Lewis once he assumes his duties July 1; updates on the school board’s strategic planning process; progress of projects in the 2017 $87 million bond issue; school safety and security improvements; the South Middle School name transition to Billy Mills Middle School, and discussion of possible later high school start times.

To help in outreach efforts, the district will launch a new Instagram account in the coming year, the report states.

In a memo to the board, Jose Cornejo, district mental health facilitator, and Kevin Harrell, executive director of student support and special education, said their presentation will highlight services and interventions that mental health teams in all 21 district buildings have implemented.

Among action items the board will consider are:

• Final approval of the district’s first fundraising policy. At a work session earlier this month, board members indicated they would approve a policy that would ban door-to-door fundraising efforts.

• Approval of a three-year, $52,550 agreement with ALICE Training Institute to provide training classes in how to handle an aggressive intruder or active shooter incident on district grounds.

• Purchase of a $26,113 football scoreboard for Free State High School.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

