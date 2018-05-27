Editorial: NFL anthem rule is unpatriotic

NFL owners’ effort, backed by President Donald Trump, to force players to stand for the national anthem is both foolish and unpatriotic.
Last week, NFL owners adopted a policy in which teams can be fined if players kneel or engage in any other form of protest during the playing of the anthem. Players can choose to stay in the locker room for the anthem, but if they come onto the field, they must stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem.
The NFL’s policy is a reaction to the trend, started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, of players kneeling during the national anthem as a means of bringing attention to racial injustice in general and specifically the deaths of black males in interactions with police.
Kneeling has created deep division nationwide; a division that Trump has happily stoked.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired,’” Trump said while speaking at a rally in Alabama in September 2017.
Asked last week about the new NFL policy, Trump went further.
“You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News. “Maybe they shouldn’t be in the country.”
To be clear, NFL owners have the right to establish standards of conduct for their employees, including rules to prevent protests during the national anthem. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the goal of the new rule is to “have people to be respectful of the national anthem.”
But there is an overwhelmingly racial tone to the NFL’s stance. The majority of NFL players — about 68 percent — are black. The majority of the NFL’s audience — about 77 percent — is white. NFL owners, also overwhelmingly white, are fearful that white audiences will be turned off by black players peacefully protesting racial injustice, especially with a president eager to drive that cultural wedge wider by suggesting protesting players are disrespecting the anthem, the American flag and the military.
The problem is Trump couldn’t be more wrong.
Peaceful protests like those demonstrated by the NFL players are a perfect expression of the very freedoms the military has fought to defend and the American flag represents. Certainly kneeling to raise awareness of injustice is a far better representation of American democracy than Trump’s autocratic suggestion that protesters be thrown out of the country.
NFL owners have entertainment businesses to run, and they’re understandably averse to anything that they fear might damage the product. But their approach sells their players and their audience short by assuming those who disagree with kneeling during the anthem don’t respect the protesters’ right to do so.
That’s what the anthem promises — freedom, symbolized by the flag that was, and is, still there.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Mike Reid 12 hours, 14 minutes ago
You screwed up the first paragraph... it should read "President Trump's effort, backed by NFL owners..." Trump started this.
Bob Smith 11 hours, 42 minutes ago
The NFL is a business. They've seen their revenue drop like a rock and are thrashing around trying to recover the fans that have abandoned the game. I do not think this is going to have the desired result.
Bob Summers 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
Dear, By J-W Editorial Staff
Players are employees.
If employer makes rules, employee obeys.
Is this not how it works at the Journal World?
Or, does your employer not make rules so that you can run around your cubicle pellmell?
Aside from that. Back in the day, players did not enter the field til after the anthem. I suggest returning to "Back in the day" since there are a few complex critical thinking college dropouts that want to make ninnies of themselves by kneeling.
As usual, there always are a few critical thinkers that ruin things for everyone else.
Ken Lassman 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
Now that you claim to have superior critical thinking skills, please deepen them a little more. Who paid for the stadium where the game is being played? Therefore the venue is a public space and indeed it becomes a venue where the first amendment is protected unless the teams want to take their game elsewhere.
From accounts I have read, this decision was made without consultation and agreement by the players' union, and these labor laws provide protections for the players as well. The union has said in the past that they will contest any restrictions placed on players for expressing their concern about violence in communities that are mostly black and I expect that this will happen, as legally provided by our country's labor protection laws.
So what would happen if a player kneeled during the Anthem in order to commemorate a fallen soldier, or a highway patrolman killed in the line of duty, or a school shooting? This move is a short-sighted blunt instrument with very little critical thinking involved. I suspect that if Trump hadn't politicized it, we wouldn't be still arguing about it, but his ability to polarize and divide once again has come to the fore. I agree with Bob that this is about business, and his forecast that this will not help with revenues, I place the continuing controversy in the lap of Trump, not the owners, because Donald continues to pour gasoline on the situation. And if Trump were an NFL team owner, I'll bet this whole scenario would have played itself out very differently as he would then have some skin in the game and very eager to smooth out his money making machine.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
So then you then defend firing a pharmacist for refusing to sell birth control, because of their religion? Or that several time divorced county clerk who was "defending" marriage by refusing gays a marriage license? She should be fired, right?
Richard Heckler 50 minutes ago
Taxpayers pay for the stadiums and teams receive bundles of tax dollar subsidies.
It seems for these perks the team owners need to chill out or perhaps lose the privilege of this corporate welfare.
Joshua Cain 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
"Who paid for the stadium where the game is being played?" - Ken
Fantastic point Ken.
Furthermore what's ironic in all of this is that Trump pretends to be this great supporter of our vets but has been on record as calling POW's not heroes because he likes people that weren't captured?
Can you imagine the aneurysm the his supporters would have if Obama had said such a thing?
Andrew Applegarth 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
No, it's an ignorant point that demonstrates an utter lack of understanding of the actual situation. Do you believe the company rules of conduct for UPS drivers, for example, become null and void just because a uniformed, on-the-clock UPS driver enters a government building to deliver a package?
At the time the national anthem is being played, the players are in a uniform that clearly denotes they are part of the team and are being paid to represent said team on that field. As such, their individual 1st Amendment rights are subject, at that time, to restriction by the rules and interests of their specific team and the NFL.
Louis Kannen 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
I'll guarantee you one thing, your stated 'flag opinion' won't fly with any living Military Combat Veteran that I have had the honor of having served alongside, black, white, whatever, and certainly, if they could only speak, ANY that I sadly carried off in a body bag...
by Louis Kannen
Joshua Cain 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
"I'll guarantee you one thing, your stated 'flag opinion' won't fly with any living Military Combat Veteran that I have had the honor of having served alongside, black, white, whatever, and certainly, if they could only speak, ANY that I sadly carried off in a body bag..."-LK
That's awfully bold.....and disingenuous. There's no shortage of Vets out there seeing through the often used "I was there so I know the most about what people should and shouldn't feel and how they should or should not honor my and my fellow servicemen and women's legacies" know-it-all one dimensional way of thinking.
Honoring the fallen shouldn't be compulsory especially in those venues that were funded by the public.
Taking a knee during the anthem is the most respectful form of protest I've ever seen and has nothing to do with the military.
Geoff Ermlap 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
Odd that you have no respect for those American citizens who were murdered without the due process that these silent nonviolent protests represent. No way to know if these now deceased citizens may have been veterans because they were murdered without due process under the American Laws that the veterans you rightly support and respect died for.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
So, the vets I know were fighting to defend our constitution, that's the oath they took, not an oath to a flag. What were you defending?
https://theundefeated.com/features/an-open-letter-from-american-military-veterans-in-support-of-colin-kaepernick/
http://www.newsweek.com/john-mccain-paul-ryan-defend-right-kneel-nfl-players-671787
http://www.businessinsider.com/veterans-colin-kaepernick-2016-9
Louis Kannen 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
...if you want to kneel, do so with the appropriate honor and respect at their numerous gravesites.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Are you willing to kneel at the graves of those unarmed people who were shot by either Rambo or racist cops?
Gary Stussie 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
You just keep getting worse. Seek help!
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
So are you saying it's okay to kill unarmed people? I sure hope you aren't a cop.
Geoff Ermlap 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
This became an issue when trump blew it up as he always does to create divisiveness and vitriol and hate in the country. These non violent silent protests were in response to senseless murdering of "innocent until proven guilty" American citizens. Trump and his base flipped it into an attack on veterans and this country because they dont want to admit that American citizens are being murdered by police who are acting as judge jury and executioner of these American citizens without due process. The fact that most of these American citizens are usually black gives trump and his base an excuse to dismiss them from due process of American laws which is a much worse and much bigger disgrace to America than they could ever falsely flip the protests into.
Richard Heckler 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Excellent commentary ......speaking out in the name of patriotism.
Thomas Bryce Jr. 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
I will print this poem that I borrowed from a friends post. As a veteran, this speaks volumes on how I feel about the subject. I will not presume to say how others feel........................... I stand to honor the promise the flag represents. You kneel because that promise has been broken. I stand to affirm my belief that all are created equal, and to fight alongside you for that promise. You kneel because too few stand with you. I stand because we can be better. You kneel to remind us to be better. I stand to honor all that have fought and died so that we may be free. You kneel because not all of us are. I stand because I can. You kneel for those who can't. I stand to defend your right to kneel. You kneel to defend my right to stand. I stand because I love this country. You kneel because you love it too.
written by: Andrew Freborg
Ken Lassman 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
This is an honest depiction of the different ways that patriotic Americans honor their country--thank you. The editorial also shares your sentiments and it is only because the egotistic tirade of an immature, thin-skinned public official that has demanded that people choose his side or be punished that this is even an issue at all.
Harlan Hobbs 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
The libs keep "crapping in their mess kit!" They have been wrong about Donald Trump hundreds of times over the past two years and never learn. If I had been as wrong as they have been, I think that I might try to "keep my powder dry."
It's going to be a long 8 years for you sap suckers.
Geoff Ermlap 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Another great job of contributing absolutely nothing intellectually to the conversation while representing the vitriol and hatred that is the trump brand. Apparently America belongs only to the very few
Gary Stussie 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
"Dear Celebrities: No One Cares What You Think" https://www.prageru.com/videos/dear-celebrities-no-one-cares-what-you-think
For anyone that wants to gain some genuine insight in to many of the complex topics that are discussed by the highly emotional, and genuinely uninformed, lefties that spend their day grousing at losing the last election, take a look at the long list of topics at;
https://www.prageru.com/
Each video is about 5 minutes and most of the presenters are highly educated "deplorables".
Geoff Ermlap 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Your quick to pigeon hole people whom speak of the truth while averting the truth and facts yourself by substituting websites that promote opinion over fact. Lets make this very simple for you. The NFL players who have chosen to silently and peacefully protest the senseless murder of innocent Americans is factual. The websites that you try to avert this fact to has nothing to do with the subject matter of the conversation.
Sign in to comment