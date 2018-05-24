Kansas monitoring contractor that has kept foster youth in offices overnight

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — The Kansas Department of Children and Families is monitoring a foster care contractor that has kept children in offices overnight due to a shortage of beds.

The Kansas City Star reports that the department announced the added oversight of KVC Health Systems on Wednesday after hearing concerns.

A department email says it's aware of the difficulty the state's contractors have in children's placement, "and we continue to work with them to minimize the time youth spend in offices."

KVC spokeswoman Jenny Kutz says the contractor is working to place children in foster homes. She says no children have been kept in KVC offices since May 18.

Child welfare advocates and lawmakers have scrutinized the department for the past year after discovering the lack of beds and missing foster care children.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.