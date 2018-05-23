Cult victim awarded more than $8M

Kansas City, Mo. — More than $8 million has been awarded to a woman who alleged that the spiritual leader of a cult forced her to work without pay for a decade.

A federal judge in Kansas issued the order Wednesday on behalf of Kendra Ross. She alleged that from the age of 11 until 2012, when she “gathered her courage and strength to escape,” she was the victim of human trafficking at the hands of Royall Jenkins and his organization, The Value Creators.

The suit said the group forced Ross to work in restaurants and as a maid, cook and childcare provider in Kansas City, Kan.; Atlanta; Dayton, Ohio; Newark, N.J.; and New York City.

Ross’ attorney, Betsy Hutson, says she is “thrilled.” No attorney is listed for Jenkins.

