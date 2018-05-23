Douglas County Commission moves public forum on jail, behavioral health issues to fairgrounds

In anticipation of a crowd larger than its normal meeting room can handle, the Douglas County Commission is rescheduling and relocating a public forum on the jail and mental health projects the failed Proposition 1 would have funded.

Commissioners agreed at their meeting Wednesday to schedule the forum for 7 p.m. May 30 in Building 21 on the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper Ave. County residents will be able to voice opinions on the $44 million jail expansion and $11 million behavioral health campus and enhanced behavioral health services that would have been funded with a countywide half-cent sales tax had the ballot question passed.

Douglas County Commission Chair Nancy Thellman said the larger setting would make for a more productive meeting.

“We will be happy to listen to all those who want to share their thoughts with us,” she said.

In other business, commissioners approved a telecommuting policy that will allow select county employees to work from home on their own or county computers.

Lucas Neece, an intern in the county administrator’s office who created the telecommuting policy, told commissioners telecommuting wasn’t for every job or every employee. To qualify for the work-from-home option, employees will have to have a track record of high performance and completing tasks with minimal supervision, he said. They must also be exempt from federal overtime provisions, although nonexempt employees could apply to work from home temporarily in the case of injury, family illness or other special circumstances.

Employees would be responsible for preserving all records and data and protecting information from unauthorized disclosure, as well as safeguarding any county equipment in their possession. They would also be required to log in to the county’s employee time management site to track their hours.

With the commission’s approval of the policy, county departmental supervisors will now determine what jobs in their departments would be appropriate for the telecommuting option.

