Wichita’s Spirit AeroSystems unveils plans for part of its $1B expansion

Wichita — Spirit AeroSystems has unveiled a new part of its planned $1 billion expansion that could bring 1,000 new jobs to Wichita.

The aircraft supplier on Monday unveiled plans for a 7-story building that will house 2.3 million aircraft parts.

The Wichita Eagle reports the $23 million building, called its Global Digital Logistics Center, will house and distribute parts Spirit throughout its Wichita complex. It’s expected to open by summer 2019.

The city and Sedgwick County will pay a total of about $10 million for the new building, with Spirit paying the remaining $13 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.