Library’s Summer Reading program to launch Wednesday

This summer, the Lawrence Public Library is going off the grid — metaphorically speaking, that is.

“Libraries Unplugged” is the theme of this year’s Summer Reading program at the library, 707 Vermont Street. From now through mid-August, readers of all ages will be encouraged to step away from their digital devices and lose themselves in books instead.

“Libraries Unplugged means unplugging from your life, getting away from technology and making things with your hands, or just reading a book — doing something that’s screen-free,” said Karen Allen, youth services coordinator at the library.

There’s also a focus, she says, on mindfulness, and on the musical aspect — i.e., going acoustic — of living unplugged. The Summer Reading series, which kicks off Wednesday, encourages kids, teens and adults to track their reading activity throughout all summer. Those who meet their goals, either by the number of books read or time spent reading, earn fun prizes.

Kids and teens are asked to read 12 books, while adults are challenged to read five. Participants can also log their reading by time spent, with 30 hours being the target for all ages.

Allen expects between 4,000 and 4,500 people to complete the program this year. Teen readership has increased recently, she said, but participation among younger kids has become stagnant over the last few years. So has attendance at Lawrence’s several Fuel Up 4 Summer locations, which serve free meals to kids ages 1 to 18 during the summer months. (The library lawn remains a popular spot for lunch at noon Monday through Friday, she said, despite other locations reporting lower turnouts.)

Allen said she’d like to see more young families taking advantage of the library’s programming the months ahead.

“The general goal is to keep kids and teens reading over the summer, so they don’t fall into that summer slide where they’re experiencing a loss of skills they’ve gained from going to school this year,” Allen said. “The more they’re reading over the summer, the more their brain stays active and the more they’re able to jump back into school in the fall.”

Participants can fill out their logs online at lplks.org/summer, or pick up a paper catalog at the library starting Wednesday.

The festivities officially begin Saturday, June 2, with the always-popular Dinner + A Movie, with activities running from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the library. The program includes board games, crafts, live music, food and, at sundown, a screening of Disney’s “Moana” on the library lawn.

For a full schedule of Summer Reading programming, pick up your catalog at the library or online at lplks.org/summer.

