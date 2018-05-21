A look at major summer roadwork projects in Lawrence

Summer is peak season for city road projects, and orange construction cones are on the horizon for motorists.

The city has some ongoing road projects and several more that will begin in coming weeks. Below is a schedule of the major summer roadwork projects in Lawrence, provided by City Engineer Dave Cronin.

• Fambrough Drive: Fambrough Drive, from Mississippi Street to Alabama Street, is being reconstructed and aligned with 11th Street. The project, which is funded by owners of the nearby HERE apartment complex, is now underway. Completion is expected in early August.

• East Ninth Street: The street will be reconstructed from Pennsylvania Street to New Hampshire Street. The $2.5 million project is tentatively scheduled to begin in July with completion by the end of 2018. This is simply a reconstruction of the roadway and not the implementation of an “arts corridor” as once envisioned by the city.

• 23rd Street: Improvements to 23rd Street include $1.15 million for turn-lane additions and water line work from Louisiana Street to Massachusetts Street and $500,000 for a mill and overlay of the roadway from Iowa Street to Ousdahl Road. The 23rd Street projects are tentatively scheduled to begin in July with completion this fall.

• Kasold Drive: The $5.9 million reconstruction of Kasold Drive from Sixth Street to Bob Billings Parkway is ongoing. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018.

• Wakarusa Drive: The approximately $2 million reconstruction of Wakarusa Drive from Inverness Drive to Harvard Road is ongoing, as is the addition of a roundabout at the intersection of Wakarusa Drive and Harvard Road. In the next couple of weeks, work will shift to reconstructing the northbound lanes. The project is scheduled to be completed this summer.

• 19th Street: A $3.9 million street project will reconstruct the roadway from Iowa Street to Naismith Drive. A federal grant is paying 80 percent of the $2 million cost to construct a pedestrian tunnel under the intersection of 19th Street and Iowa Street. Utility companies will be relocating facilities in the area this summer, but construction is not scheduled to begin until next year. The project is tentatively scheduled for a construction letting this fall, and construction may begin in the fall/winter with work outside the roadway. The predominant work affecting traffic will occur in the spring and summer of 2019.

• Queens Road: Queens Road and its intersection with Sixth Street will be reconstructed and a traffic signal added. Construction dates are pending approval of the benefit district that will fund the $5.3 million project.

